In Zaporizhia, Number Of Victims Rose To Four, One Person Was Rescued From Under Rubble

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region, according to Ukrinform.

“On the evening of September 6, the enemy attacked the city with drones. State Emergency Service units rescued one person from under the rubble. Two more people were reportedly injured,” the report said.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, residential buildings and a kindergarten were partially destroyed, and a fire broke out covering an area of about 80 square meters. Debris damaged neighboring buildings.

All emergency services are working at the scene, the State Emergency Service added.

Shortly thereafter, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Telegram that the number of people wounded as a result of the enemy attack had risen to four.“Three women and one man required medical assistance. Their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. All victims are receiving the necessary assistance,” he wrote.

On television, the official said that a kindergarten had suffered significant damage, with almost 80% of the building destroyed. One of the critical infrastructure facilities was also damaged.

"This is preliminary information. The final data will be available after all services have completed their work," Fedorov said.

As reported, the Russians sent at least seven UAVs to Zaporizhzhia, and several fires broke out in the city.

