7,000 Customers Remain Without Electricity In Lozova

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Ukrinform.

“Work is continuing in Lozova to restore the power supply. As of today, as a result of the accident that occurred due to Russian shelling on September 3, about 7,000 customers in the city of Lozova and the entire village of Domakha remain without power,” Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, Lozova is using a three-hour connection of users to the power grid, alternating between different areas of the city.

The Head of the Regional Military Administration assured that energy companies“are doing everything possible to restore power to the homes of all residents as soon as possible.”

As reported, as a result of the Russian drone attack on the night of September 4, about 40,000 customers in the city of Lozova and almost 700 users in six settlements of the Blyzniuky community in the Lozova district were left without access to electricity.