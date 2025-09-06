Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


The Voice Of Hind Rajab Film Wins Silver Lion At Venice Film Festival


2025-09-06 07:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The docudrama 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' won on Saturday the Silver Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival.
The Film which was directed by Kaother Ben Hania and it depicts the last hours of a Palestinian child's life from the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, as she was killed by Israeli forces in January 2024.
The Palestinian child, Hind, who was 6-years old, was shot by Israeli forces who were targeting a car that was carrying a number of her relatives in Gaza, and during the incident the red crescent received a rescue call that was recorded and it shows Hind's voice as she was describing to them what was happening as they were being shot. (end)
