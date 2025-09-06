Flood Fear Subsides In Kashmir, Uri Still On Edge

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The flood scare that gripped Kashmir for the past 60 hours eased on Saturday as water levels in the Jhelum river receded below the flood declaration mark at several key stations, bringing relief to residents after days of anxiety.

According to officials, the Jhelum level dropped below the flood declaration point at Pampore and Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, while the Sangam station in Anantnag also witnessed a decline after 42 hours of being above the danger mark.

The situation had turned worrisome earlier this week when incessant rains pushed Jhelum and its tributaries to alarming levels, inundating several areas including Zoonipora, Shalina, Tailbal, Taigan, and nearby localities. Many homes and farmlands were partially submerged before waters began to recede on Saturday.

North Kashmir still on edge

While southern and central Kashmir showed signs of improvement, fresh concern emerged in North Kashmir. In Uri (Baramulla), the Jhelum was flowing at around 630 Cumecs, prompting authorities to issue a public advisory warning of possible flooding in low-lying villages near the Line of Control.

“All concerned departments have been directed to remain on maximum alert,” officials said, adding that people must avoid venturing near the river. The SDM Uri also instructed local officials to enforce restrictions on public movement close to the Jhelum, while NHPC projects in the area were asked to sound alerts in vulnerable spots. A 24×7 control room has been set up with helplines (7780940038, 9103303428) for assistance.

In Bandipora, Wular Lake witnessed a slow but steady rise.“The rate has been extremely slow, at nearly 0.5 inches per hour, and with Jhelum levels dropping at Asham, stability is expected soon,” said independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif Keng.