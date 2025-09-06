Devotees Throng Hazratbal On Eid-E-Milad

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar -The revered Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake witnessed an overwhelming outpouring of devotion on Saturday as thousands of people from across Kashmir gathered to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Pbuh), the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

From late Friday night, devotees flocked to the shrine for Shab Khawani - night-long prayers, Qur'anic recitations and supplications. The most emotional scenes unfolded after Fajr prayers when the holy relic, Moi-e-Muqqadas - believed to be of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) - was displayed before the congregation.

The relic was exhibited five times during the day, after each prayer, with cries of“Allahu Akbar” echoing across the shrine compound. Many devotees broke down in tears, raising their hands in prayer, while others recited verses in hushed voices, overwhelmed by the atmosphere.

“It is a blessed moment of our lives. Just one glimpse of the holy relic fills our hearts with peace,” said Mohammad Shafi, a devotee from Kupwara. Another devotee, Ruqaya Jan from downtown Srinagar, said,“We come here every year with our families. The tears and prayers are our way of expressing love for our beloved Prophet (Pbuh).”

SEA OF DEVOTION

From late Friday night, the shrine began to fill. Families arrived from villages and towns across the valley: Kulgam, Sopore, Baramulla, Anantnag. Some walked miles along mountain paths. Others arrived by car or bus, their eyes reflecting a silent determination. The air filled with soft recitations of the Qur'an, low prayers, and the warm scent of rose water.

The most sacred moment came after the Fajr prayers. The Moi-e-Muqqadas, believed to hold a strand of the Prophet's hair, was unveiled before the sea of faces. For many, it was a deeply personal encounter, beyond tradition or ritual.

“My heart feels light, yet full,” said Zainab from Kulgam, her eyes wet.“Just one look at the relic washes away my worries. I feel blessed to be here.”

The relic was displayed five times during the day, after each prayer. Every time,“Allahu Akbar” rang out, louder and louder, filling the shrine compound. Some raised their hands in prayer, others wept silently, their faces touched by emotion. The charged atmosphere of faith seemed to lift every soul present.

Fiza Hakeem from Sopore held her daughter's hand tightly.“We come here every year,” she said.“To pray, to cry, to express our love for the Prophet. It gives us strength.”

Authorities ensured the event unfolded smoothly. Roads were regulated, power and water kept steady, ambulances stood ready, and security personnel blended into the crowd, preserving the calm.

Beyond Hazratbal, the devotion spread through the valley. Processions of green flags and chants moved through the streets of Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Kupwara, and Budgam. In villages where evenings usually pass in silence, loudspeakers now carried the soft rhythm of naats praising the Prophet.

Children, wearing green headbands, marched proudly with small flags. Their faces bore painted Islamic symbols, smiles glowing with innocent joy.

Bashir Ganai, watching his pre-teen son wave a green banner, said,“He told me today, 'Father, carrying this makes me feel connected to the Prophet.' I can't describe that feeling.”