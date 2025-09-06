247Tasker Officially Launches: Pakistan's First International Freelance Platform Connecting High-Tech Professionals And Local Taskers On A Global Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jhelum, Pakistan, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking milestone in the global gig economy is here with the, Pakistan's first international freelance platform designed to unite both high-tech professionals and domestic taskers on a single, inclusive marketplace. Founded by entrepreneurand led by CEO, 247Tasker is pioneering a new model for the future of work by merging digital and on-site freelancing opportunities while promoting economic equality.

The platform's vision is bold yet simple: to level the playing field between knowledge workers and skilled tradespeople by giving all professionals access to digital tools, secure payments, and global opportunities.

A New Kind of Freelance Marketplace

Unlike traditional freelance platforms that focus primarily on remote knowledge workers, 247Tasker integrates both online freelancers, such as designers, marketers, and developers, with local service providers , including masons, electricians, and domestic workers. This hybrid model bridges a long-standing gap between the digital gig economy and local task economies.

“I was frustrated by the disconnection in how we hire talent,” said founder Haroon Usman , who previously established AMZ DOC Consultants .“I could collaborate seamlessly with a designer overseas using advanced tools, yet I was still paying my local painter by check and losing track of communication in texts. That felt broken. With 247Tasker, we're saying: skill is skill, and every professional deserves access to the same digital infrastructure.”

Key Features at Launch

At its debut, 247Tasker introduces a comprehensive ecosystem of tools designed to empower both clients and freelancers while ensuring safety, efficiency, and inclusivity:



All-in-One Project Management – A built-in suite for file sharing, progress tracking, and streamlined collaboration, eliminating scattered workflows.

Real-Time Communication – Integrated chat, audio, and video calling with interactions securely logged to build trust and accountability.

Escrow Payments Powered by Stripe – Secure, transparent transactions where funds are released only upon job approval, protecting both clients and freelancers.

Social-Style Community Feed – A unique feature allowing professionals to showcase work, post updates, create polls, and even attach job listings directly to posts.

Affordable Access – Job postings and service listings are completely free, while freelancers benefit from one of the lowest commission rates in the industry, a flat 11% fee . Wallet & Budget Controls – Clients can pre-load wallets, making it easier to manage project budgets and streamline recurring payments.

Setting a New Standard Through Innovation

In an increasingly crowded gig economy, 247Tasker stands out with forward-thinking innovations that redefine user experience:



AI-Powered Job Matching – Smart algorithms match client requirements with freelancer skills for faster, more accurate hiring.

Enhanced Verification – Multi-step verification, including email, phone, government ID, and Stripe checks, ensures authenticity and prevents spam. Map-Based Radius Search – A groundbreaking feature enabling clients to discover nearby on-site taskers. From hiring a carpenter down the street to booking global digital talent, users gain flexibility never seen before.

“This is more than just another freelance platform ,” said CEO Hamza Khalid .“By combining the power of local search with global opportunities, we're giving a mason in Jhelum the same visibility as a marketer in New York. That's the inclusivity the future of work demands.”

Purpose and Social Impact

At its core, 247Tasker is driven by purpose: to create economic equality by opening digital opportunities to underserved communities . The platform addresses unemployment challenges in developing nations by connecting untapped talent with global markets.

Everyday goals of the company include:



Empowering youth and freelancers with access to flexible, dignified work.

Supporting households and businesses with reliable, on-demand services. Building a global community where time is valued, skills are respected, and work fosters growth.

Whether it's a family needing trusted home maintenance, a startup seeking design help, or a corporation hiring administrative support, 247Tasker delivers trusted solutions 24/7.

Building a Global Future of Work

Engineered for both scale and inclusivity, 247Tasker removes barriers of geography, privilege, and infrastructure. By equipping tradespeople and local workers with the same advanced tools traditionally reserved for tech freelancers, it reimagines the global service economy.

“247Tasker is more than a marketplace – it's a bridge,” added Haroon Usman.“A bridge between local and global, between digital and physical, and ultimately, between opportunity and equality.”

About 247Tasker LLC

247Tasker LLC is an international freelance platform founded in Pakistan and designed for a global audience. Its mission is to provide equal opportunity and digital empowerment for professionals of all skill levels, whether online or on-site. By integrating secure payments, AI-powered job matching, and a unique community-driven approach, 247Tasker is redefining the future of work.





Media Contact:

Company: 247Tasker LLC

Contact Persons: Haroon Usman (Founder) ; Hamza Khalid (CEO)

Email: info@247tasker.com

Website :

