Pairfection And More2live4 Announce The Launch Of Success-In-You For Teens, A Personal Development Program For Middle And High School Students

Charlotte, NC, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pairfection.us, in collaboration with its broader personal lifelines initiative More2Live4, today announced the release of Success-in-You for Teens, an online personal development program designed specifically for middle and high school students. The initiative aims to provide young learners with structured lessons in essential life skills such as decision-making, confidence building, goal setting, and self-awareness-areas often underrepresented in traditional classroom settings.

The launch represents a continuation of the organization's mission to provide tools that foster growth in both individuals and families. While Pairfection.us has been recognized for its focus on relationship development, More2Live4 expands this vision by addressing the broader spectrum of personal resilience and life direction. Together, they bring forward Success-in-You for Teens as a timely resource for the next generation.

Addressing Gaps in Traditional Learning

Students today face an academic system that largely emphasizes grades, test scores, and standardized outcomes. Yet evidence consistently shows that many young people graduate without adequate preparation for the practical realities of life beyond school. Surveys have revealed gaps in areas such as financial literacy, stress management, interpersonal skills, and long-term planning.

For instance, a Junior Achievement USA study found that 68 percent of teens would take a financial literacy course if it were available, yet fewer than one-third currently have access to such opportunities. In the United Kingdom, a separate poll revealed that only one in five voters believes schools adequately prepare children for life after graduation.

Success-in-You for Teens seeks to close this gap by complementing academics with structured lessons in personal decision-making, responsible technology use, peer pressure management, family influence, and money habits. The program positions itself not as a replacement for school curricula but as a bridge to skills critical for long-term success.

Structure and Components of the Program

The program is organized into ten core modules , referred to as Power Principles. Each principle introduces students to a specific area of personal development through instructional content, reflective activities, and guided exercises. These modules are designed to encourage both independent learning and collaborative discussions with mentors, teachers, or family members.

Key components include:



Interactive Worksheets & Guided Questions – Allowing students to apply lessons to their own experiences.

Audio Series:“Success is a Decision” – A teen-friendly resource that communicates principles in an accessible format.

Behavioral Assessment: PDP QuickView Report – Offering insights into each student's communication preferences, natural strengths, and opportunities for growth. Adult Companion Guide – Providing structured prompts and frameworks for parents, grandparents, and educators to engage teens in meaningful dialogue.

By blending written, audio, and interactive elements, the course aims to meet diverse learning styles and provide practical takeaways that resonate beyond the classroom.

Supporting Families and Educators

Parents and educators often recognize the importance of personal development but struggle to integrate it into daily life. Time, resources, and competing responsibilities limit the ability to consistently address these topics with teens. A report published by highlighted that caregivers dedicate only about 10 percent of their week to personal time, underscoring the difficulty of maintaining ongoing developmental conversations.

Success-in-You for Teens addresses this challenge by making collaboration an intentional part of the program. Adults are not asked to act as sole instructors but as partners in the process. With guided materials and structured activities, the program fosters constructive conversations between students and adults, promoting a shared approach to growth.

Launch, Availability, and Special Introductory Access

The program is now available online with one-year access included for each participant . This self-paced model allows students to progress at their own speed while enabling schools and families to integrate the lessons into their existing schedules.

To encourage adoption during the launch phase, Pairfection.us and More2Live4 are offering special introductory pricing . Enrollment is available through , as well as through affiliated educational platforms.

Broader Mission and Industry Context

The release of Success-in-You for Teens aligns with a growing movement in education: the recognition that life skills are essential for navigating an increasingly complex world. Policymakers across the United States have begun introducing measures to include financial literacy, decision-making, and resilience training into school curricula, but implementation remains inconsistent.

By introducing this program, Pairfection.us and More2Live4 position themselves among organizations proactively stepping in to address these gaps.“Becoming a teenager doesn't begin at 13, it starts much earlier,” said Don Crosby, co-founder of Pairfection.us and developer of the course.“Our goal is to create a resource that helps young people find clarity and direction, while giving parents, grandparents, and educators a practical framework to support them.”

Beyond academics, the program also speaks to current concerns about the pressures facing today's youth: digital media influence, rising adolescent stress, and shifting social expectations. The course provides tools to help teens not only cope but thrive in the face of these challenges.

Looking Ahead

With Success-in-You for Teens, Pairfection.us and More2Live4 underscore their commitment to equipping individuals and families with tools for lifelong growth. As schools and households seek new ways to prepare students for adult responsibilities, this program represents a structured, adaptable option for fostering resilience, responsibility, and personal direction in young learners.

Enrollment details and full program information are available at .

About Pairfection.us and More2Live4

Pairfection.us is dedicated to developing personal and family growth resources that strengthen communication, resilience, and self-awareness. Its courses and tools are designed to help individuals navigate both personal and professional challenges.

More2Live4 serves as the broader initiative within this mission, focused on providing personal lifelines that extend beyond relationships to encompass holistic development. Together, the two platforms deliver practical programs that prepare individuals of all ages to live with clarity, purpose, and strength.









