Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Likely To Resume Next Week
The yatra remained suspended for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday with the weatherman forecasting the possibility of moderate rain or thunder showers over a few districts of Jammu division towards late night or early morning hours on September 7 and 8.
Also Read | J&K announces ₹6 lakh ex-gratia for kin of landslide, flood victims. Details
"A decision to resume the yatra will be taken next week. The track is cleared of the debris and is getting a facelift after the recent damage due to landslides triggered by heavy rains," an official of the shrine board said.
The yatra was suspended hours before a landslide along the old track at Adhkuwari on August 26 claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.
The suspension is the longest since the COVID-19 restrictions, with authorities prioritising pilgrim safety and conducting restoration work on the damaged track and commercial structures in Katra.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment