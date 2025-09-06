Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Likely To Resume Next Week

MENAFN - Live Mint)The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district is likely to resume next week after a fresh review of the weather advisory, officials said on Saturday.

The yatra remained suspended for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday with the weatherman forecasting the possibility of moderate rain or thunder showers over a few districts of Jammu division towards late night or early morning hours on September 7 and 8.

"A decision to resume the yatra will be taken next week. The track is cleared of the debris and is getting a facelift after the recent damage due to landslides triggered by heavy rains," an official of the shrine board said.

The yatra was suspended hours before a landslide along the old track at Adhkuwari on August 26 claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.

The suspension is the longest since the COVID-19 restrictions, with authorities prioritising pilgrim safety and conducting restoration work on the damaged track and commercial structures in Katra.