White House Seeks To Avoid Congressional Vote On Renaming Pentagon“War Department”
According to Politico, citing sources familiar with the matter, an official congressional approval is likely required for any formal name change. However, the White House is reportedly exploring ways to sidestep a vote in Congress.
Earlier, former President Donald Trump announced an executive order to rename the U.S. Department of Defense-the Pentagon-as the “War Department.” He argued that the current name,“Department of Defense,” sounds overly liberal, and in light of global developments,“War Department” would be more fitting.
Meanwhile, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth commented that since the renaming of the War Department to the Department of Defense in 1947, the U.S. has not won a single war, adding a controversial perspective to the debate.
