Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Urges Citizens To Leave Belarus Immediately

2025-09-06 03:15:35
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Poland's Foreign Ministry has called on its citizens currently in Belarus to leave the country without delay.

According to Azernews , ministry spokesman Pawel Wroński issued the warning in a statement broadcast by the RMF24 radio station.

“This is not a democratic country, and it is not a friendly country toward Poland. I would like this warning to be taken with the utmost seriousness,” Wroński said.

He cautioned that in the event of escalating tensions, the evacuation of Polish citizens from Belarus could become extremely difficult or even impossible.

