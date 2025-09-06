US Sends Humanitarian Relief To Pakistan's Flood-Hit Areas

MENAFN - AzerNews) The United States has dispatched humanitarian aid to Pakistan to help those affected by ongoing floods across country, the military's media wing said on Saturday,reports, citing Tribune.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), six flights organised through US Army Central Command (ARCENT) will deliver relief goods, including tents, dewatering pumps and generators.

The first consignment arrived at Nur Khan Air Base, where US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker and the Commander of US ARCENT formally handed over the supplies to the Pakistan Army.

ISPR said the aid would be sent to Army Flood Relief Camps for onward distribution.“The government and people of Pakistan are thankful to the US government and military for standing by the affected population of Pakistan in these testing times,” the statement added.

The US Embassy in Islamabad said in a separate statement that US military aircraft had delivered essential supplies at the request of Pakistan's armed forces in response to the devastating floods.

The aid was flown into Nur Khan Air Base, where Baker offered condolences to flood-hit communities.

“Baker extended her deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, whose lives have been uprooted by the widespread, catastrophic flooding,” the embassy statement said.

Earlier, a US delegation led by Baker, including representatives from US Central Command and the State Department's disaster response group, visited the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to discuss strengthening cooperation on natural disasters and climate-related challenges.

During the two-day consultation, the sides discussed measures to mitigate natural disasters and counter the negative impacts of climate change.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik briefed the delegation on the authority's capabilities, early warning systems and mechanisms for international cooperation. He highlighted NDMA's participation in international exercises, the use of advanced technology in search and rescue operations, and the flood early warning system.

Baker praised NDMA's modern disaster management model and joint initiatives with regional countries, calling them a“replicable example” for the region.

The US delegation reaffirmed its commitment to assist Pakistan in disaster response, including preparations for potential 2025 floods, through equipment, technical expertise and humanitarian support.

Lt Gen Patrick Frank lauded NDMA's proactive measures and the role of the National Emergency Operations Centre, stressing that “cooperation will be further strengthened through disaster preparedness and joint exercises to safeguard the region from growing climate threats.”