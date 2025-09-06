Zelensky Announces Intensified Transatlantic Efforts To Exert Tangible Pressure On Russia
"Copenhagen, Paris, Uzhhorod. First, a meeting with our friends from the North Baltic Eight. Next, a coalition of more than 35 countries. Visits by the President of the European Council, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden to our Zakarpattia region. Many negotiations these days to give Ukraine even more strength and resilience," he summed up the work of the Ukrainian team on the international front.
The president emphasized that“all of free Europe, America, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other partners around the world are with us.”
He reminded that 26 countries are already ready to take action to guarantee Ukraine's security.
Zelensky thanked all the leaders for their joint efforts. At the same time, he stressed that before guaranteeing peace, it is necessary to push Russia towards it, to do everything possible to ensure that Moscow stops rejecting all peace initiatives and realizes the consequences of prolonging the war.Read also: Zelensky: If Putin truly wanted to end war, he wouldn't be inciting our neighbors to impose energy blockade
"Strong sanctions and tariffs – joint European and American efforts – are the key to this. There should be no opportunity to finance Russia's military machine. Next, more transatlantic work is needed to make the pressure truly felt," the President said.
As reported by Ukrinform, at a joint press conference with Zelensky at the Élysée Palace, French President Emmanuel Macron said that 26 countries participating in the Coalition of the Willing are ready to be present on land, at sea, or in the air to guarantee Ukraine's security
