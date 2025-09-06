Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia With Drones, Causing Fire And Damaging Kindergarten And Business

Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia With Drones, Causing Fire And Damaging Kindergarten And Business


2025-09-06 03:15:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. There are hits. A fire broke out,” Fedorov wrote.

There is no information about casualties at this time. The danger has not passed. People are asked to stay in shelters.

“As a result of the enemy attack, a kindergarten, a residential building, and an enterprise were damaged,” Fedorov added later.

Read also: In Zaporizhia , two defenders who returned from captivity took part in rally in support of prisoners of

As reported by Ukrinform, the counterintelligence service of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agen in Zaporizhzhia who was preparing a new series of air strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .

MENAFN06092025000193011044ID1110026055

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search