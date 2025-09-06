Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia With Drones, Causing Fire And Damaging Kindergarten And Business
“The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. There are hits. A fire broke out,” Fedorov wrote.
There is no information about casualties at this time. The danger has not passed. People are asked to stay in shelters.
“As a result of the enemy attack, a kindergarten, a residential building, and an enterprise were damaged,” Fedorov added later.Read also: In Zaporizhia , two defenders who returned from captivity took part in rally in support of prisoners of
As reported by Ukrinform, the counterintelligence service of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agen in Zaporizhzhia who was preparing a new series of air strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
