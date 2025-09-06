Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Woman Was Wounded As Result Of Hostile Shelling In Zaporizhzhia

2025-09-06 03:15:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

"The woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia . She suffered a shrapnel wound to the head. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," the head of the region wrote.

As reported, the Russians sent at least seven UAVs to Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out in the city, damaging a kindergarten, a house, and a business.

