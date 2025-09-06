Woman Was Wounded As Result Of Hostile Shelling In Zaporizhzhia
"The woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia . She suffered a shrapnel wound to the head. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," the head of the region wrote.Read also: Last branch of 700-year-old oak tree fell in Zaporizhia
As reported, the Russians sent at least seven UAVs to Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out in the city, damaging a kindergarten, a house, and a business.
