Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Six High-Rise Buildings Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Six high-rise buildings and four private houses were damaged as a result of the attack by the occupiers on Zaporizhzhia . Some of the houses had their windows broken and balconies damaged, while roofs were damaged in the private sector. A fire was also reported in a non-residential building,” the head of the region wrote.

He noted that after the air raid alert is lifted, district administrations will conduct surveys of the territories to record all damage.

Utilities are already preparing for emergency repairs, primarily to close broken windows in buildings. Fedorov reminded that anyone who needs help can contact the city call center.

As reported, the Russians sent at least seven UAVs to Zaporizhzhia. Several fires broke out in the city, damaging a kindergarten, a house, and a business . A local resident also suffered a shrapnel wound to the head

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration