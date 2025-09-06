276 Malnourished Children Screened At Afghan Holding Camp In Khyber: KP Health Adviser

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Adviser Ehtisham Ali released data from the nutrition camp set up at the Afghan Holding Camp in Khyber district, stating that 276 children suffering from hidden malnutrition have been screened over the past two days.

According to him, 102 children were provided with micronutrient powder, while 77 children received small-quantity lipid nutrition supplements. In addition, five defaulter children were referred for basic vaccination.

The adviser further said that screening of 60 pregnant and lactating women was also carried out, of whom 35 were found to be malnourished. A total of 39 pregnant and lactating women were supplied with multiple micronutrient supplement tablets.

Ehtisham Ali added that he personally visited the camp to assess the needs and has dispatched additional supplies to the nutrition cell to ensure proper care and recovery of women and children affected by malnutrition.