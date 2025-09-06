Malakand Tragedy: Five Family Members, Including Three Women, Shot Dead Over Domestic Dispute

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A man allegedly opened fire inside his home late at night in Khar police station limits, killing five members of his family in a domestic dispute.

According to police and Levies officials, the victims included three women and two men. The suspect reportedly targeted his wife, father-in-law, and other relatives before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have taken the bodies into custody for postmortem and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to arrest the suspect.