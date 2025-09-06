Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shahid Afridi Visits Bajaur, Announces Aid And Inaugurates BS Computer Science Department

Shahid Afridi Visits Bajaur, Announces Aid And Inaugurates BS Computer Science Department


2025-09-06 03:15:11
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi turned an ordinary day into a memorable occasion for the people of Bajaur as he paid a special visit to the area. Despite tight security, a large number of locals gathered to catch a glimpse of their beloved cricketer, giving him a warm welcome that reflected the joy on every face.

During his visit, Afridi inspected the camp set up at Government Commerce College for affected families, met with them, and listened to their problems. On the occasion, he announced financial assistance of Rs. 2 million for the victims.

He also pledged to establish a vocational center for women and girls in Bajaur, aimed at equipping them with skills to secure a better future. In addition, he distributed school bags, books, and sports equipment among children to encourage them to continue their education and healthy activities.

Afridi also inaugurated the BS Computer Science Department at Government Commerce College Bajaur, an initiative widely welcomed by local residents and students.

Locals and victims expressed gratitude for Afridi's visit, calling it a highly encouraging development for the region. They said the compassion and support shown by the national hero had boosted the morale of affected families.

MENAFN06092025000189011041ID1110026048

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search