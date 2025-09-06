Shahid Afridi Visits Bajaur, Announces Aid And Inaugurates BS Computer Science Department

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi turned an ordinary day into a memorable occasion for the people of Bajaur as he paid a special visit to the area. Despite tight security, a large number of locals gathered to catch a glimpse of their beloved cricketer, giving him a warm welcome that reflected the joy on every face.

During his visit, Afridi inspected the camp set up at Government Commerce College for affected families, met with them, and listened to their problems. On the occasion, he announced financial assistance of Rs. 2 million for the victims.

He also pledged to establish a vocational center for women and girls in Bajaur, aimed at equipping them with skills to secure a better future. In addition, he distributed school bags, books, and sports equipment among children to encourage them to continue their education and healthy activities.

Afridi also inaugurated the BS Computer Science Department at Government Commerce College Bajaur, an initiative widely welcomed by local residents and students.

Locals and victims expressed gratitude for Afridi's visit, calling it a highly encouraging development for the region. They said the compassion and support shown by the national hero had boosted the morale of affected families.