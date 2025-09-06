Session Discusses Green Economy Sector In Second Executive Programme Of Economic Modernisation Vision

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 6 (Petra) – Sectoral working sessions convened on Saturday to prepare the second executive programme of the Economic Modernisation Vision 2026-2029, with a focus on the green economy sectorMinister of Environment Ayman Suleiman outlined the strategic vision for the green economy sector, urging the promotion of green growth as a means to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change.The plan includes accelerating carbon emissions reductions, transitioning to a sustainable system reliant on renewable energy, improving energy efficiency and transforming the transport sector with a shift to clean public transport.Suleiman discussed efforts to enhance industrial competitiveness through circular economy models, convert the waste sector into a productive economic driver by improving recycling and waste treatment, protect biodiversity in Jordan and increase sustainable job opportunities.The minister discussed the role of innovation and leadership in environmental sectors and called for strengthening the legislative and institutional framework to ensure an enabling environment for investment and sector integration.He reviewed several initiatives, including enhancing governance frameworks for green growth, promoting circular economy practices, linking green job opportunities to competencies in all sectors and fostering integrated waste management systems.Suleiman mentioned efforts to position Jordan as a regional leader in green investment, innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly in of ecotourism and agritourism.In terms of achievements, Suleiman noted that renewable energy will contribute 27% to Jordan's total electricity generation by the end of 2024.He highlighted Jordan's progress on the Global Environmental Performance Index, where the Kingdom is ranked 77th out of 180 countries and its first-place ranking in climate action within the Greater Middle East region by 2024.Other accomplishments include the operation of the transfer station, improvements in waste collection routes through the Shobak District Joint Services Council, the construction and operation of an organic fertiliser plant and the completion of the Al-Akidar landfill development into a sanitary landfill.Suleiman pointed to the rehabilitation of key reserves and parks, the installation of 137 photovoltaic systems for the agricultural sector and the construction of 114 rooftop rainwater collection systems in Tafilah Governorate.On the enabling front, he discussed the adoption of the 2023 Instructions for the Management and Trading of Spent Batteries, as well as the Environmental, Community and Emergency Management Plan for the Al-Akidar Landfill Project.He noted the launch of the National Strategy for the Adaptation of the Health Sector to Climate Change in Jordan, as well as the Strategy's Action Plan for 2025–2027.Suleiman emphasised ongoing collaborations, including an agreement with the Global Environment Facility to reduce plastic pollution and the preparation of studies on textile waste disposal for inclusion on the invest platform.As for impact indicators, the minister pointed out that Jordan has advanced to 77th place on the Environmental Performance Index, up from 81st in 2022.He highlighted an increase in the number of waste management-related regulations, from 15 in 2022 to 16 in 2024, as well as the expansion of landfills and transfer stations connected to the National Waste Information and Monitoring System, which grew from 5 in 2022 to 11 in 2024.Minister of Tourism Imad Hijazin discussed implementing green economy practices at the ministry's sites and extending these efforts to the private sector.Hijazin said the ministry is capable of creating tourism opportunities in agricultural and ecotourism, in collaboration with the Royal Scientific Society for the Conservation of Nature.Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat called for a cross-sectoral integration of efforts, calling for institutionalising green practices within both the agricultural and ecotourism sectors.