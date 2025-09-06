Seddy Expands National Retail Presence With Hair And Body Oils Made In The USA

MENAFN - GetNews) From kitchen beginnings to national shelves, Las Vegas-based Seddy grows steadily with clinically guided, plant-powered haircare now available on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, and

Seddy, a clean beauty brand specializing in hair and body oils, is gaining national recognition as it expands across Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, and its official website, Proudly made in the USA, the company has grown from small kitchen formulations into a trusted brand nationwide, built on consistent growth and clinical expertise.

Founded in 2023 by Dr. Tsedale Legesse, PharmD, Seddy began as a family solution. When her daughter struggled with thinning, fragile hair, Legesse applied her healthcare background to create safe, effective alternatives she could trust. Drawing on her training as a pharmacist, she prioritized safety and efficacy-identifying natural ingredients and precise formulations designed to promote growth, strengthen hair, and restore scalp health.

This evidence-based approach quickly set Seddy apart. By blending time-tested natural oils with science-backed development, the brand earned customer trust and grew from small-batch creations to national availability in under two years. What started as personal experimentation has evolved into a movement, with families across the country embracing Seddy for its balance of tradition and clinical precision.







A Mission Rooted in Care

From the beginning, Seddy's goal has been clear: to provide families with safe, effective alternatives to harsh, chemical-heavy solutions. Every product is designed to support healthy hair growth, strengthen strands, and restore scalp balance-all while ensuring transparency, consumer safety, and long-term results.

“Our journey reflects persistence and purpose,” said Dr. Tsedale Legesse, Founder of Seddy.“From kitchen experiments to a national brand, every step has been guided by clinical knowledge, customer trust, and a commitment to creating safe, effective products made in the USA.”







Formulation Grounded on Science

Seddy's collection addresses common concerns such as thinning, dryness, breakage, and slow growth. Each product is thoughtfully crafted with clinically recognized ingredients, including:

- Caffeine-Infused Hair Growth Oil – Energizes roots and promotes stronger strands.

- Pre-Wash Nourishing Treatment Oil – Restores moisture and reduces breakage.

- Organic Jamaican Black Castor Oil with Rosemary & Peppermint – Stimulates circulation for natural growth.

- Organic Castor Oils – Versatile remedies for strengthening hair and lashes.

- Avocado, Almond & Coconut Hair & Body Oil – Hydrates and softens both hair and skin.

By uniting natural remedies with clinical insight, Seddy delivers transparency, safety, and effectiveness-qualities that distinguish it in a crowded beauty market.







Steady, Day-by-Day Growth

Seddy's rise has been built on consistent progress rather than fleeting trends. Its availability on Amazon, Walmart, and its direct-to-consumer site marks a major step in reaching households nationwide.

Customers continue to embrace the brand for its practical message: real, lasting results come from consistent routines and carefully formulated ingredients-not quick fixes. This philosophy has fueled Seddy's evolution from a local kitchen creation to a nationally available clean beauty brand.







Looking Ahead

Building on its momentum, Seddy plans to expand its line with:

- Scalp scrubs

- Shampoos and conditioners

- Hair growth supplements

The brand is also developing new face and skin care formulations to extend its mission of clean, clinically guided wellness beyond haircare.







Additionally, Seddy is strengthening visibility through influencer collaborations and participation in initiatives such as the Amazon Black Business Accelerator and Walmart Open Call, creating new opportunities to amplify its retail presence while staying true to its founding values.







Commitment to Made in USA Standards

All Seddy products are proudly produced in the United States, reflecting a commitment to high manufacturing standards and transparent sourcing. At a time when consumers are increasingly focused on product safety and origin, Seddy's emphasis on U.S. production reinforces the brand's credibility, reliability, and consumer trust.







About Seddy

Seddy is a Las Vegas-based clean beauty brand offering hair and body oils made in the USA. Founded in 2023 by Dr. Tsedale Legesse, the company began with small kitchen formulations and has since grown into a nationally distributed line. Guided by clinical expertise, Seddy products are crafted with plant-based ingredients to support hair growth, scalp health, and hydration. Seddy is available at , Amazon, and Walmart.





