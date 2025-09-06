Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Salmiya, Burgan Play Draw Match In Kuwait Handball Tourney


2025-09-06 03:05:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Salmiya and Burgan on Saturday equalized 31-31 in the finals of the second round of Kuwait handball premier league held at Saad Al-Abdullah stadium.
Meanwhile, Kazma won over Sulaibikhat 30-35. (end) mym

