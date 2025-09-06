Iran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran, IAEA 'Very Close' To Agreeing On New Cooperation Framework

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Sep 7 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are "very close" to agreeing on a new framework for the resumption of bilateral cooperation.

He made the remarks on Saturday at a conference in Tehran while commenting on the future cooperation between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog, as well as the results of a new round of talks between the two sides, which began in Vienna on Friday, according to the official news agency IRNA.

"As far as I know, good negotiations have been held and we are very close to arriving at a new cooperation framework with the agency itself," Araghchi added.

He said that a favorable cooperation for Iran would be one in which the country's concerns, "which have been specifically reflected in the Parliament's law," were taken into account, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turning to the possibility of resuming nuclear talks with the US, the Foreign Minister said messages were being exchanged between the two sides through mediators.

Araghchi stressed, "The day the Americans come to the conclusion that they have the readiness for negotiations based on common interests and mutual respect, we will also be ready to begin dialogue."

Iran and the US were scheduled to hold the sixth round of their indirect nuclear negotiations on June 15 in Oman.

The talks were suspended after Israel launched major airstrikes on June 13, targeting several Iranian sites, including nuclear and military facilities. US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites followed on June 22.

As a response, the Iranian Parliament overwhelmingly passed a law to suspend cooperation with the IAEA.

The bill prohibits IAEA inspectors from accessing Iran's nuclear sites unless the Supreme National Security Council certifies that the sites are secure and that Iran's sovereignty is fully respected.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and killing hundreds of civilians.

On June 22, the US also entered the war and bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in a clear violation of international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

On June 25, the Iranian Parliament unanimously passed a law mandating the government to suspend all cooperation with the IAEA. Since then, the agency's inspectors have been barred from visiting the country's nuclear sites.