Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation Into Disney's Potential Violation Of Children's Privacy Rights

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a leading national law firm, announces that is investigating allegations that Disney violated the COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) by collecting personal data from children watching Disney videos on YouTube, without parental notice or consent, and then using the data collected from those children to serve them targeted ads.

SO WHAT: If your child under 13 has viewed Disney videos on YouTube, they may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking compensation for these privacy violations.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: If your child under the age of 13 has viewed videos published by Disney on YouTube, their personal information may have been unlawfully collected. The DOJ has alleged that Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. and Disney Entertainment Operations LLC (Disney) have violated the COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act), which requires companies to notify parents and obtain parental consent if they collection information from minors. According to the DOJ complaint, Disney failed to properly label some YouTube videos as“Made for Kids,” which allowed the company to collect data and deliver targeted ads to viewers younger than 13. The complaint further alleges that Disney continued its illegal data-collection practices even after being made aware of the issue, and continued to improperly serve targeted ads to young viewers based on the illegally collected data.

