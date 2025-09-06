UAE: Asia Cup Tickets Now Available At 2 Stadiums In Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Tickets for the Asia Cup 2025 are now also available at Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium ticket offices.

The ticket offices will remain open from 2pm to 10pm. This is in addition to the tickets available online, which include different packages, with seats starting at Dh475 for the India vs Pakistan match.

The tickets offices are at the following two locations:



Abu Dhabi – Tickets Office – P3 parking space adjacent to the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Dubai – Tickets Office – Canal Parking Sports City – about 500 metres from the Dubai International Stadium.

The tournament schedule is as follows:



Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm

Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 6:30pm

Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 22 September – Rest Day

Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day

Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day