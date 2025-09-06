UAE: Asia Cup Tickets Now Available At 2 Stadiums In Dubai, Abu Dhabi
Tickets for the Asia Cup 2025 are now also available at Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium ticket offices.
The ticket offices will remain open from 2pm to 10pm. This is in addition to the tickets available online, which include different packages, with seats starting at Dh475 for the India vs Pakistan match.Recommended For You
The tickets offices are at the following two locations:
- Abu Dhabi – Tickets Office – P3 parking space adjacent to the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Dubai – Tickets Office – Canal Parking Sports City – about 500 metres from the Dubai International Stadium.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The tournament schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 6:30pm Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 6:30pm Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm
Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 6:30pm Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 6:30pm Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm
Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 6:30pm Monday, 22 September – Rest Day
Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm
Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 6:30pm
Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm
Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day
