Israel Strike Destroys Another Gaza City High-Rise: Witnesses

2025-09-06 02:20:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Jerusalem: An Israeli strike on Saturday destroyed a second high-rise in Gaza City in as many days, witnesses reported.

Witnesses identified the building as the al-Soussi residential tower, with videos shared online showing the 15-storey structure collapsing.

The flattened al-Soussi residential tower was located opposite the UNRWA building in Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza City.

