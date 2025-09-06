Israel Strike Destroys Another Gaza City High-Rise: Witnesses

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Jerusalem: An Israeli strike on Saturday destroyed a second high-rise in Gaza City in as many days, witnesses reported.

Witnesses identified the building as the al-Soussi residential tower, with videos shared online showing the 15-storey structure collapsing.

The flattened al-Soussi residential tower was located opposite the UNRWA building in Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza City.