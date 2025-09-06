Baghdad International Energy Forum 2025 Kicks Off

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Baghdad on Saturday embraced the International Energy Forum 2025, with the participation of energy ministers, officials from international organizations, as well as representatives of major global energy companies.

The forum primarily intends to forge international partnerships in advancing the Iraqi energy sector, attracting foreign and Arab investments to the Iraqi market, and elevating new heights for oil, gas, electricity, and renewable energy projects.

Addressing the event, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani affirmed that over the past few years, Iraq has transitioned into an industrial and development field wherein energy thrives, and the pace of reconstruction and development has accelerated.

Al Sudani pointed out that Iraq's proven crude oil reserves amount to 150 billion barrels, emphasizing the nation's openness to hosting international oil companies willing to invest.

He stressed that Iraq provides preferential measures for major firms.