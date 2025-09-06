Baghdad International Energy Forum 2025 Kicks Off
Baghdad: Baghdad on Saturday embraced the International Energy Forum 2025, with the participation of energy ministers, officials from international organizations, as well as representatives of major global energy companies.
The forum primarily intends to forge international partnerships in advancing the Iraqi energy sector, attracting foreign and Arab investments to the Iraqi market, and elevating new heights for oil, gas, electricity, and renewable energy projects.
Addressing the event, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani affirmed that over the past few years, Iraq has transitioned into an industrial and development field wherein energy thrives, and the pace of reconstruction and development has accelerated.
Al Sudani pointed out that Iraq's proven crude oil reserves amount to 150 billion barrels, emphasizing the nation's openness to hosting international oil companies willing to invest.
He stressed that Iraq provides preferential measures for major firms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment