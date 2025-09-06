News, Politics, Business, Tech And The Arts On Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's G42 is offering 2 % of its shareholding in its subsidiary, Presight AI, to institutional investors through an accelerated book-build, aiming to raise slightly more than $100 million. The transaction will reduce G42's holding in the analytics group from 70.5 % to 68.5 %, while retaining majority control. First Abu Dhabi Bank and Jefferies are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, with International Securities serving as joint bookrunner.

Demand for the placement has been strong, with books reportedly fully covered ahead of finalisation. Settlement is expected around 10 September 2025, following final terms being set by 4 September. G42 has also committed to a 180-day lock-up period before any further sale of its Presight shares.

The strategic purpose behind G42 lowers Presight AI stake via ABB is to broaden and institutionalise Presight's investor base, enhance liquidity, and strengthen its case for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Market Index. Greater free float and international institutional ownership would increase trading activity and appeal to passive investment funds.

Presight AI, which listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2023, has posted strong financials through 2025. Its share price has risen by approximately 67 % year-to-date, closing recently at AED 3.47. In the first half of 2025, organic revenue grew by 33.5 %, supported by new domestic contracts. In the second quarter, group net profit rose by nearly 8 % to Dh77 million, with revenue up by over 53 % to Dh523.9 million. International markets now contribute 26.8 % of revenue, up from just 4.9 % a year earlier.

G42 group CFO Ricky Thirion described Presight as“a critical pillar of the G42 ecosystem and a cornerstone of our Intelligence Grid offering,” noting that its performance reflects consistent growth and strong leadership.

Regionally, secondary offerings like this one are gaining traction. In 2025, follow-on sales across the Middle East have raised roughly $3.7 billion, surpassing IPO proceeds-a sign of deepening market maturity.

The placement's proceeds will go entirely to G42, with no dilution or impact on other shareholders or Presight's operations.

Abu Dhabi's G42 has therefore engineered a measured recalibration of its ownership in Presight AI-G42 lowers Presight AI stake via ABB-while securing capital, expanding its shareholder base, and positioning the company for broader market inclusion and visibility.

