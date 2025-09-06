News, Politics, Business, Tech And The Arts On Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Thailand's incoming prime minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, will nominate veteran economic official Ekniti Nitithanprapas to lead the finance ministry, aiming to stabilise an economy weighed down by US tariffs and mounting household debt.

Anutin, fresh from his parliamentary victory and poised to assume the premiership, unveiled his cabinet selections on Saturday, naming experienced hands to key posts: Ekniti for finance, diplomat Sihasak Phuangketkeow for foreign affairs, and energy executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon to helm the energy ministry. Seasoned Bureaucrat Bound for Finance Ministry signals a clear intention to anchor the economic team with trusted professionals.

Anutin said he chose Ekniti due to his broad leadership across the finance ministry's departments and his readiness to meet the challenges of the role swiftly. He underscored the appointee's capacity to help guide Thailand through the turbulence created by US-imposed tariffs and persistent high levels of household debt.

Ekniti, 54, brings an extensive résumé. He has served as director-general across revenue, excise, and treasury departments, and held roles at the Fiscal Policy Office and State Enterprise Policy Office. His résumé also includes positions as financial attaché in London, adviser at the World Bank, and board chairmanships across major financial institutions and state enterprises-including Siam Commercial Bank, EXIM Bank, and Thai Airways.

Anutin's selections come at a critical juncture. Thailand's economy has been under strain from weaker growth compared to regional peers, ongoing political unrest, border tensions with Cambodia, declining tourism, and disruptions linked to global trade pressures-particularly from US tariffs. These factors have combined to sap investor confidence.

The finance nomination must receive royal assent before becoming official. Assuming approval, Ekniti will carry the mandate to reassure markets and manage policy responses that address fiscal and external vulnerabilities. His depth of institutional experience positions him as a credible figure to help guide economic policy swiftly during the transition.

