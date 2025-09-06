The Battle Continues In Panama As Teachers Celebrate The Court's Decision -
“We are surviving thanks to the solidarity of teachers, unions, and those who support our cause,” he emphasized. On social media, teachers maintained a positive stance and reiterated,“The fight is a fight!”“Educators will win this battle sooner or later in court,” one message stated. The legal action, admitted by the Supreme Court of Justice, was filed by attorney Rolando Murgas on behalf of the Association of Educators of Panama on July 3, a few days after the decree was published in the Official Gazette. The teachers are requesting that the decree be declared null and void, considering it illegal. The Third Chamber of Administrative and Labor Litigation decided to admit the claim and issued notice through Edict No. 2065, published on September 3 and valid for five business days. It's worth noting that the teachers' strike began on April 23 in opposition to pension system reforms and ended on July 11 after reaching an agreement with the Ministry of Education (MEDUCA).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment