The Battle Continues In Panama As Teachers Celebrate The Court's Decision

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Teachers celebrate the Supreme Court's recent decision to admit the nullity lawsuit against Executive Decree No. 17, issued on June 24, 2025, which authorized the Ministry of Education (Meduca) to appoint substitute teachers during the strike called in rejection of reforms to the Social Security Fund (CSS). Leader Diógenes Sánchez described the admission of the lawsuit as a significant step toward addressing the injustice he claims many educators experience. He indicated that currently, 298 teachers and three principals have not yet been able to return to their classrooms, including himself. Sánchez explained that, although they accepted the admission of the lawsuit regarding the manner in which the process was conducted, they now hope the illegality of the decree itself will be resolved.

“We are surviving thanks to the solidarity of teachers, unions, and those who support our cause,” he emphasized. On social media, teachers maintained a positive stance and reiterated,“The fight is a fight!”“Educators will win this battle sooner or later in court,” one message stated. The legal action, admitted by the Supreme Court of Justice, was filed by attorney Rolando Murgas on behalf of the Association of Educators of Panama on July 3, a few days after the decree was published in the Official Gazette. The teachers are requesting that the decree be declared null and void, considering it illegal. The Third Chamber of Administrative and Labor Litigation decided to admit the claim and issued notice through Edict No. 2065, published on September 3 and valid for five business days. It's worth noting that the teachers' strike began on April 23 in opposition to pension system reforms and ended on July 11 after reaching an agreement with the Ministry of Education (MEDUCA).