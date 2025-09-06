Niti Aayog Charts Roadmap To Make India Self-Sufficient In Pulses By 2030

MENAFN - KNN India)Niti Aayog, India's policy think-tank, has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to boost the country's pulses production, aiming for self-sufficiency by 2030 and a surplus by 2047.

The roadmap seeks to scale production from 26.06 million tonnes (MT) in 2022 to 34.45 MT by 2030, and further to 51.57 MT by mid-century.

According to projections, India could achieve around 32.1 MT output by 2030 and 50.7 MT by 2047, aligning closely with national targets.

If current trends continue, supply may reach 30.6 MT by 2030 and 45.8 MT by 2047. However, with targeted measures, production could exceed demand, creating a surplus of nearly 3.8 MT in 2030 and over 16 MT by 2047.

The report recommends several strategies to meet these goals. These include crop-wise clustering, adoption of modern farming technology suited to agro-ecological zones, improving seed quality, and promoting initiatives such as 'one block, one seed village' across 111 high-potential districts.

Climate-smart farming, better data monitoring, and advanced decision-support systems are also highlighted as key enablers for growth.

In addition, the plan stresses the importance of raising nutritional awareness and aligning consumption with ICMR-NIN guidelines.

It also calls for adjusting supply forecasts by factoring in imports, exports, stocks, and potential losses.

This roadmap reflects an ambitious yet realistic vision for India's agriculture sector. By ensuring self-reliance in pulses, India can reduce import dependency, strengthen food security, and move closer to long-term agricultural sustainability.

(KNN Bureau)