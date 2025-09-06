10Th Anniversary CENTRESTAGE Concludes Successfully

- Fair attracts participation of more than 260 brands from 25 countries and regions, achieving its largest-ever scale and level of internationalisation

HONG KONG, Sep 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – CENTRESTAGE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, drew to a successful close today. Celebrating its 10th edition, this year's event ran on an unprecedented scale. Over 260 brands from 25 countries and regions participated in the four - day event, attracting over 10,000 buyers from 91 countries and regions. Buyer participation from the UK, Mainland China, India and Indonesia recorded a significant increase, further strengthening Hong Kong's role as Asia's fashion hub and a centre for Eastâ€'West cultural exchange.

CENTRESTAGE and Salon de TIME, the HKTDC's concurrent fashion event, were fully open to the public free of charge. The public count for the events exceeded 19,000 visits, successfully assisting exhibitors in expanding their customer base and helping to promote the development of the creative sector.

Sophia Chong , Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said:“Over the past decade, CENTRESTAGE has become an essential trade and exchange platform for local, Asian and international fashion brands. This year's fair set records in terms of scale and internationalisation, bringing together a wide range of globally renowned design brands which participated for the first time, including Saul Nash from the UK, HENRIK VIBSKOV from Denmark and THE NERDYS from Japan. Internationally acclaimed couturier Guo Pei and world-renowned fashion legend Professor Jimmy Choo OBE also appeared at CENTRESTAGE to host inspiring sharing sessions. The event successfully attracted prominent local and overseas buyers, including leading retailers and procurement groups such as Machine-A from the UK, Sugar Srl from Italy, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores from Japan, Zalora from Indonesia and ESSX. from the United States, as well as helping local brands expand internationally and highlighting Hong Kong's unique appeal as Asia's fashion hub.”

Over 55 % respondents expect sales growth; emerging markets seen as key

The HKTDC conducted a survey during the fair, interviewing more than 400 exhibitors and buyers to gauge their views on product trends and the outlook for the fashion industry. The survey revealed that 56% of respondents expect sales to increase over the next 12 to 24 months, while 40% anticipate that sales will remain unchanged, reflecting an optimistic stance towards the industry's sales landscape.

Respondents also identified key challenges such as fluctuations in the global economy (44%) and keen competition within the industry (40%). In terms of opportunities. 38% said their greatest opportunities lay in rising demand from emerging markets.

Global d esigners e xplore m arket f rontiers ; cross-cultural craftsmanship shines

For the first time, the United Kingdom joined CENTRESTAGE as Partner Country, presenting 16 highly creative fashion brands and emerging designers. The UK pavilion highlighted diverse styles and sustainable concepts, partnering with the JCA-London Fashion Academy founded by Professor Jimmy Choo OBE to showcase works by a new generation of designers. On the first day of the fair, a UK fashion show celebrated the craftsmanship and forwardâ€'looking vision of British fashion.

This year's CENTRESTAGE featured six themed zones showcasing the latest fashion trends and creative forces. The newly launched Accessories zone highlighted functional yet stylish accessory ranges in response to market demand. The survey revealed that, same as last year, fashion accessories were seen by respondents as having the greatest growth potential among fashion product categories in major sales markets (36%).

Cross-cultural craftsmanship has also emerged as a rising design trend. This year's fair not only presented selected pieces from internationally acclaimed couturier Guo Pei's entirely handâ€'crafted collection“Gilternity: An Everlasting Radiance”, but also brought together brands from diverse cultural backgrounds, showcasing fashion works that blend traditional techniques such as embroidery, weaving and tie-dyeing. They included Hong Kong brand Yue Hwa Chinese Products Emporium Limited which showcased designs utilising Gambier Canton Silk, a national intangible cultural heritage fabric.

Other highlights included Hong Kong brand Isabelle.C, which incorporates the Chinese intangible heritage technique of Kesi (silk tapestry weaving) into its designs; Thai brand Lava Laweng, which showcases Thai ethnic culture and weaving craftsmanship; and Macao brand Yu Kwa, founded by Lin Yingwen, the fifth-generation inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage production of gold-embroidered skirt jackets. These works not only showcase exquisite craftsmanship and rich cultural depth, but also breathe new life into traditional techniques within the modern fashion landscape.

As a first-time exhibitor at CENTRESTAGE , Vald Showroom from Denmark brought a curated selection of brands, including Danish label HENRIK VIBSKOV which is known for its runway appearances in Copenhagen and Paris. The showroom is planning to expand into new markets across Asia.“We are very excited to learn about local customers' preferences and see how buyers respond to our collections in terms of quality, price, fit and style,” said Jacob Jensen, the company's CEO.

Hong Kong brand Imellda Ho Millinery specialises in handmade custom hats and headpieces. Designer Imellda Ho said this year marks her first participation at CENTRESTAGE under her own brand name, and that the fair reflected the HKTDC's international vision.“The team even anticipated needs I hadn't considered. This 'thinking beyond the designer' support is exactly what independent brands need most,” she said. Ms Ho added that although the custom headwear market is relatively small, the fair offers opportunities for brands to expand into overseas markets. She commended the HKTDC for equipping designers with hands-on styling workshops and expert-led brand development support, representing“irreplaceable value for independent designers”.

Buyers from around the world were drawn to the fair, praising its global brand appeal and diverse product offerings. Many expressed strong interest in the distinctive creativity of Hong Kong designers. Marianna Kuvvet, Brand Director of Tomorrow Ltd, a brand accelerator, said:“This was my first time attending CENTRESTAGE . What stood out to me most was the calibre of local talent.” Stavros Karelis, Founder and Buying Director at Machine-A, a UK-based concept store, said that CENTRESTAGE is proven to be an exciting platform for new talent, while providing international buyers with a valuable gateway to explore the pulse of Asia's vibrant and diverse market.“I was particularly impressed by local Hong Kong designers and brands, such as WEN PAN and Kinyan Lam from Genau Studio. The fair beautifully captured the fusion of local and global design talents,” he said. Despite it being his inaugural visit to CENTRESTAGE, Mr Karelis allocated a specific budget to acquire standout designs discovered at the fair, underscoring its importance as an influential global fashion platform.

Spectacular fashion shows with international designers dazzle audiences

Some 50 fashion shows and events were staged during the fair. The opening gala show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES , was in the spotlight on 1 September at M+ in the West Kowloon Cultural District, with celebrated couturier Guo Pei unveiled her collection themed“Gilternity: An Everlasting Radiance”, featuring more than 30 handcrafted masterpieces that transformed fleeting moments into timeless brilliance. On 4 September, Guo Pei also hosted a masterclass to share her design journey and philosophy with an enthusiastic full house.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the Fashion Hong Kong overseas promotion campaign series, Fashion Hong Kong presented a show under the theme“A Decade in Design: What Is Seen' What Is Felt'”. Four Hong Kong brands – ANGUS TSUI, ARTY:ACTIVE, IP AXIS INDUSTRIAL STUDIO and selfFab. – unveiled creative collections reflecting the journeys of Hong Kong designers, blending vision with emotion. The show received enthusiastic acclaim from a multitude of industry professionals, celebrities and fashion enthusiast in a packed venue. The public can revisit the show's highlights on the CENTRESTAGE and Fashion Hong Kong websites, the Fashion Hong Kong Instagram , and HKTDC Facebook and YouTube channels .

The FASHIONALLY platform also showcased four emerging brands – phenotypsetter, MARCCH, Oplus2 and OUS – in its FASHIONALLY Collection #25, highlighting the creativity and energy of Hong Kong's new generation of designers. FASHIONALLY Presentation featured LAPEEWEE, MOODLABBYLORRAINE and KOWLOON CITY BOY, who used immersive stage installations to bring their latest works vividly to life.

Several other Hong Kong brands launched new collections at CENTRESTAGE . DORISKATH collaborated with bridal label Vincci to mark its 10th anniversary, 112 mountainyam presented its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, while other participants included NATACHA VAN and more. LOCAL POWER 2025, a cross-cultural project curated by the Asian New Generation Creativity Design Association, was officially launched during CENTRESTAGE. Dorian Ho, Chairman of the Association said:“CENTRESTAGE is a key fashion platform in Asia, and launching the project here helps attract greater attention. We also invited five Korean designers to participate, and the project successfully attracted more than 30 buyers from various markets including Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and Mainland China, to connect with us for just first two days, opening up opportunities for international collaboration.”

The finals of the Redress Design Award 2025 – a competition dedicated to advancing circular fashion and now in its 15th year – were successfully staged at CENTRESTAGE . Multiple awards were presented during the event, with the championship title jointly awarded to designers Carla Zhang and Hugo Dumas. Nathan Moy was awarded the“Hong Kong Best”, while other contestants also showcased their unique sustainable fashion designs.

