NHRC Delegation Holds Meetings With International Human Rights Officials In London


2025-09-06 02:01:38
London: A delegation from the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) met with a number of international human rights officials in London. The delegation met with Quinn McKew, the Executive Director of ARTICLE 19, a freedom of expression organization. They discussed cooperation in promoting freedom of expression and exchanging expertise in developing national legislation and policies, as well as cooperation on digital rights issues and the protection of human rights defenders.

The delegation also met with May Romanos and Ella Knight, officials of the migrant labor working group at Amnesty International. They reviewed the NHRC's efforts to protect the rights of migrant workers, particularly awareness campaigns on heat stress, occupational health, and legal assistance. They also discussed prospects for cooperation in protecting journalists and human rights defenders and combating hate speech and discrimination.

The NHRC emphasized that these meetings are part of its commitment to strengthening communication channels with international institutions and developing partnerships to serve shared humanitarian issues.

