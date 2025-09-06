Ministry Of Endowments To Launch First Event Of New Cultural Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Islamic Research and Studies at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs will launch the first event of the second cultural season of the 'Knowledge Integration' seminar series on Tuesday.



The first seminar will discuss the possible implications of the process of knowledge integration, within the framework of examining and reflecting on selected models from the long history of Islamic civilization and the cultural, intellectual, and scientific achievements that have continued to shape the present and build the future.



The seminar will be held at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, immediately after Isha prayer. Held in cooperation with the Ibn Khaldon Centre for Humanities and Social Sciences at Qatar University, the seminar will feature the participation of a select group of scholars, researchers, and academics.



Director of the Department of Research and Islamic Studies Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani said that the seminar is a semi-annual, scientific, and intellectual cultural event held twice a year. It focuses on the causes, tools, and methods for achieving interaction and integration between various sciences, and it examines cultural issues and social problems from an Islamic perspective, he added.



The Director of the Department of Research and Islamic Studies said that the seminar's primary goal is to promote a culture of cognitive integration, which tops the list of objectives the Department of Research aims to achieve through its seminars, lectures, and various publications.



As for the second seminar of this season, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani explained that it will take place in February 2026 and explore possible ways to advance 'cultural interaction' as a foundation for cognitive integration. This will be achieved through two main, interconnected axes, each with its own intellectual and practical implications.