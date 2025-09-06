AI Automation Consultant Launches UK's First Electrical Customer Acquisition Suite For Smes

Paul Nightingale, AI Automation Consultant Founder & Managing Director

New AI-powered suite helps UK electrical SMEs win more contracts, boost lead generation, and save time with automated customer acquisition.

PETERBOROUGH, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI Automation Consultant , the UK's first consultancy dedicated to applying artificial intelligence to the electrical sector, today announced the launch of its Electrical Customer Acquisition Suite , an integrated platform designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the electrical industry win more contracts, generate qualified leads, and reduce administrative burden.

The Electrical Customer Acquisition Suite combines three proven AI-powered tools: TenderAI , which monitors tenders and improves bid success rates; Authority Builder Pro, which automates thought leadership positioning across digital channels; and Lead Gen Engine, which systematically generates high-quality sales opportunities. Together, they provide a comprehensive solution tailored specifically for wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers with revenues between £1 million and £20 million.

According to company data, UK electrical businesses using AI-powered automation through AI Automation Consultant have reported a 40% improvement in tender win rates, a 50% increase in new leads, and up to 60% time savings on administrative processes.

“Electrical SMEs face unique challenges: complex sales cycles, rising competition, and increasing pressure to modernise,” said Paul Nightingale, Founder of AI Automation Consultant.“Our Electrical Customer Acquisition Suite is the first end-to-end system built exclusively for this sector. It provides measurable growth results while freeing teams to focus on high-value client relationships.”

The company, headquartered in Peterborough, England, offers the Suite with geographic client protection, phased implementation, and a return-on-investment guarantee, ensuring each client receives a tailored solution without conflict of interest.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the UK electrical industry, as no other provider currently offers a dedicated, AI-driven customer acquisition system for SMEs. By creating a new market category, the Electrical Intelligence Platform, AI Automation Consultant aims to transform how businesses approach growth and contract success in the sector.

About AI Automation Consultant

Founded in 2025, AI Automation Consultant is the UK's first Customer Acquisition Suite for electrical businesses. The company combines expert positioning, systematic lead generation, and contract-winning through AI automation. Its flagship Electrical Customer Acquisition Suite is used by electrical wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers nationwide. To date, the company has supported over 200 UK electrical businesses, achieving measurable results across lead generation, tender wins, and operational efficiency.

Paul Nightingale

AI Automation Consultant

