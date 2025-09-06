St. Albans Barracks // Violation Of Relief From Abuse In Franklin
STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2006440 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Weed STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/04/25 @ 1830 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road, Franklin VT VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: David T. Johnson AGE: 25 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, VSP St. Albans was contacted by the protected party of a Final Relief from Abuse Order who reported that the defendant in the order, David T. Johnson, had violated the order. Following investigation, it was determined that Johnson had violated the order. On 09/05/25 he was issued a citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Sept 8 at 1300 hours.
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
