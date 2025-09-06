St. Albans Barracks // Violation Of Relief From Abuse In Franklin

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2006440

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Weed

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/04/25 @ 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Road, Franklin VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: David T. Johnson

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, VSP St. Albans was contacted by the protected party of a Final Relief from Abuse Order who reported that the defendant in the order, David T. Johnson, had violated the order. Following investigation, it was determined that Johnson had violated the order. On 09/05/25 he was issued a citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Sept 8 at 1300 hours.

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

