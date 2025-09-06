Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Detective Brueau


2025-09-06 11:51:00
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RHODE ISLAND, September 6 - On Friday, September 5, 2025, at approximately 10:00 AM, members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Marlon Clements, age 53, of 121 Washington Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island, on the following: 1) Affidavit/Arrest Warrant out of the Providence Police Department for Failure to Register as a Level III Sex Offender. The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Violent Fugitive Task Force. Mr. Clements was taken into custody without incident and turned directly over to the Providence Police Department on scene.

MEDIA CONTACT: Major Kenneth Moriarty, Detective Commander, 401-764-5604

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN06092025003118003196ID1110025636

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search