Sanjay Gupta Reacts To 'The Conjuring Last Rites' Outperforming 'Baaghi 4' At The Indian Box Office

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has reacted to the Hollywood movie "The Conjuring Last Rites" outperforming Tiger Shroff's Bollywood drama "Baaghi 4" at the Indian box office.

The 'Kaante' maker took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and wrote,“Me in my 20's/30's could never imagine an English film outperforming a Hindi film. Today's reality - An English horror film does double the business of a main stream Hindi action film. What changed???”

Reacting to this, several netizens pointed out that this is because of the superiority of Hollywood dramas in terms of storyline, and execution.

An X user wrote in the comment section, "Level of Hindi films has downgraded so much. Hindi movie producer are doing unnecessary expenses on Actor fees, VFX, foreign location and then paid PRs. But they don't pay enough to story writer for good scripts. Hindi movies has lost their emotional quotient, their soul is missing,"

Another one penned, "Make better movies and realistic action movies like hollywood with better story line...... instead of criticising Audience for not watching the film.....”Know the reason”......Don't know how Baaghi franchise even stretch this long."

A cybercitizen shared, "The main stream Hindi action film is just not good enough. Had people liked promotional material of Baaghi4, surely it would've opened bigger. & English horror movie is the 4th installment of a well established Franchise promoted as a Final Chapter, it was bound to open big."

Before this, Sanjay had written on the micro-blogging site,“Such a steady flow of action films from the west. Almost feels like it is synchronised. And some of our best action stars are sitting at home clutching unrealistic numbers. Audience, makers, stars - Everyone loses in this scenario.”

While "Baaghi 4", starring Tiger Shroff, managed to collect ₹ 12 crore on its opening day, "The Conjuring Last Rites" minted a total of ₹ 17.5 crore on its first day of release in India.