CM Rekha Gupta Reviews Delhi Flood Situation Donates Rs 5 Crore For Relief In Punjab

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday reviewed the flood situation in the city as the Yamuna water level receded marginally but remained above the danger mark and announced an assistance of Rs 5 crore for calamity-hit victims in Punjab.

"I pray to God that everyone gets relief from this crisis soon. On behalf of the Delhi Government, we are announcing assistance of Rs 5 crore to the Punjab CM Relief Fund,” she said, after reviewing relief measures for flood victims in Delhi.

“We hope Punjab overcomes these difficult circumstances quickly so that its citizens can return to their homes, families, and normal lives... I have personally spoken to the Punjab Chief Minister and assured him that if any further assistance is required, we are ready to help," she said.

During the day, the Yamuna's water level receded marginally and came down to 206.47 metres at the Old Railway Bridge. The level is still above the danger mark.

The dip in water level came after several days of the river flowing over the 207-metre mark.

The Yamuna floods in Delhi have impacted over 18,000 people for whom the Delhi government has operationalised 38 relief camps, an official said on Friday, adding that nearly 5,000 people were evacuated on boats in the East District.

As part of the government's action and relief arrangements, NDRF teams have been deployed in the affected districts to evacuate people from low-lying areas, the official said in a statement.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to citizens not to pay heed to rumours and to remain calm.

She said the government, administration, NDRF, public representatives, civic bodies and social organisations are working together to tackle this challenge, and the situation will be brought under full control very soon.

Tents and relief camps have been set up in all affected districts. With the cooperation of Delhi Jal Board, MCD and DUSIB, basic amenities such as food, clean drinking water and toilets have been ensured, the official said.

Special teams have been deployed to move citizens and their livestock to safer places, he said.

In East Delhi, under the leadership of the District Magistrate, the Boat Club successfully evacuated more than 5,000 people from the Yamuna floodplains. Divers and boatmen, risking their lives, also saved hundreds of animals, including cattle, goats, buffalo, dogs and others.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi Government is in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department to ensure close monitoring of water release from the Okhla Barrage, so that floodwaters continue to flow downstream quickly, the official said.

Reports have also been received of waterlogging in some parts of the South-West and North districts due to damage to a couple of drains in neighbouring Haryana areas, he said.

Officials concerned have been directed to immediately bring the situation under control and ensure drainage of water from the affected areas. Continuous consultations are being held with relevant departments of the Haryana Government, and a resolution is expected soon, said the statement.

CM Gupta and city BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday finalised a strategy to collect flood relief materials from the public and deliver them to the needy, an effort aimed at supplementing the efforts of government agencies.

As the Yamuna inundated several low-lying areas in North Delhi, including Yamuna Bazar, Kashmere Gate ISBT, Civil Lines, Tibetan Market, and Majnu Ka Tila, the CM decided to rope in workers of the ruling party for expanding the relief operations.

After the meeting, CM Gupta wrote on X,“A high-level meeting was held at the Delhi BJP office under the chairmanship of State President @Virend_Sachdeva ji, in which the flood situation in Delhi and across the country, as well as relief efforts, were reviewed.”