INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Altimmune, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - ALT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Altimmune, Inc. (“Altimmune” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ALT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Altimmune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 6, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Altimmune securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 26, 2025, Altimmune published a press release announcing topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH. While Altimmune had continuously provided inflated expectations ahead of these results, the analysis showed a pointed failure by the Company to achieve statistical significance in its analysis of the fibrosis reduction primary endpoint in its IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. In particular, while a positive trend in fibrosis improvement was observed, statistical significance was not met due to a higher-than-expected placebo response. When questioned about this concerning miss, the Company answered indifferently, attributing this result to the Phase 2 nature of the trial and stated that Altimmune was hoping for better results following the Phase 3 trial.

On this news, Altimmune's stock price fell $4.10 per share, or 53.2%, to close at $3.61 per share on June 26, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

