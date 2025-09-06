INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Lifemd, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - LFMD
The class action concerns whether LifeMD and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until October 27, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired LifeMD securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .
On August 5, 2025, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release entitled“LifeMD Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results.” This announcement quoted Chief Financial Officer Marc Benathen as stating that due to“some temporary challenges facing our Rex MD business,” which he claimed were“largely resolved,” that the Company was“revising our full year 2025 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the full-year impact of these issues, while still anticipating strong year-over-year growth in both metrics.”
On this news, LifeMD's stock price fell $5.31 per share, or 44.85%, to close at $6.53 per share on August 6, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
