INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Bumble Inc. - BMBL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bumble Inc. (“Bumble” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BMBL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bumble and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

After the market closed on August 6, 2025, Bumble released its second quarter 2025 results. Among other items, the Company revealed that total paying users dropped 8.7% to 3.8 million in the second quarter, despite efforts to improve the quality of its user base and foster more meaningful connections by linking users with similar engagement and intent. For comparison, Bumble had 4 million paying users in the first quarter and 4.2 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. In addition, the Company has rolled out new AI-powered features to expand trust and safety tools, but analysts have said the strategy will weigh on user and payer growth in the near term, especially as stricter verification measures roll out.

On this news, Bumble's stock price fell $1.22 per share, or 15.94%, to close at $6.43 per share on August 7, 2025.

