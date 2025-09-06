Israeli Army Announces New Humanitarian Zone In Gaza Strip

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Sep 6 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced a new humanitarian zone in the southern Gaza Strip ahead of its planned operation to capture Gaza City in the north.

The designated humanitarian zone was set in Khan Younis, "in light of the expansion of the ground operation in Gaza City and the takeover of Hamas strongholds as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots II," an IDF statement read.

The IDF said that the newly designated area contains key humanitarian infrastructure, including field hospitals, water pipelines and desalination facilities, while also ensuring the continued delivery of food, tents, medicines and medical equipment.

IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee called on Gaza City residents in a social media post to seize the opportunity and move to the humanitarian zone early, Xinhua news agency reported. The Israeli army emphasized that humanitarian aid to the area and adjustments to its infrastructure will continue on an ongoing basis in coordination with the United Nations and international organisations, alongside the expansion of the ground operation.

Meanwhile, the IDF, in another statement released on Saturday, revealed that its Southern Command attacked a multi-story building used by Hamas in the Gaza City area.

"Hamas terrorists installed intelligence-gathering equipment in the building and set up observation posts to monitor the location of IDF forces in the area. As part of Hamas' preparations for the IDF forces' manoeuvers in the area, the organisation's terrorists planted numerous explosive devices near the building intended to harm our forces. Hamas has established underground infrastructure near the building, from which the organisation's terrorists direct terrorist activity against our forces," the IDF statement detailed.

"Prior to the attack, steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including warning the population, using precision weapons, aerial observations, and additional intelligence information. The terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, while cruelly exploiting civilian institutions and the population as personal shields for terrorist acts. The IDF will continue to act with force and determination against the terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip," the statement added.