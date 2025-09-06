Gujarat Ropeway Collapse: Six Killed At Pavagadh Hill Temple After Cable Snaps, Rescue Ops Underway

Ahmedabad: Six people have been killed after a cargo ropeway in the famous Shaktipeeth of Pavagadh of Gujarat collapsed on Saturday, September 6. The ropeway was used to carry goods. The accident happened around 3:30 pm due to the breaking of the rope. Panchmahal Collector confirmed the death of two liftmen, two labourers and two other people. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the local police and fire brigade team reached the spot. An investigation has been started to find out the cause of the accident. Pavagadh Shaktipeeth is situated at a height of 800 meters on a hill in Panchmahal district. Pilgrims have to climb about 2,000 stairway steps to reach here, or can use the cable car. A cargo ropeway has been constructed to transport goods to the temple. Officials stated that due to adverse weather conditions, the ropeway has been closed to the public since morning. The Shaktipeeth, dedicated to Goddess Kali, attracts around 25 lakh devotees annually.

Pavagadh Hill Temple Dedicated to Maa Kali

Perched atop Pavagadh Hill at 800 meters above sea level, the ancient temple of Maa Kali dates back to the 10th–11th centuries and remains a major pilgrimage site. Devotees have visited the shrine long before Champaner emerged as a prominent city, a tradition that continues to this day. Pilgrims can reach the summit via a 5 km jungle footpath or take the cable car from the midway point, the last road-accessible location. The temple complex features massive fortifications, an open chowk with two altars for sacrifices, and decorative lighting for special occasions. The inner sanctum houses the red-painted mukhwato, or head, of Kalika Mata, along with full idols of Mahakali and yantras of Bahuchara. Facilities such as the Machi Haveli rest house ensure visitors have support, with the temple remaining open from early morning to late evening.

Champaner, situated 45 km from Vadodara, is accessible by bus or private vehicle, with car hires from Vadodara recommended for visitors wishing to include nearby attractions like Jambughoda. The city is well connected by the Mumbai-Delhi Western Railway Mainline, served by premium trains including Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express. Vadodara Airport (BDQ) offers domestic flights to major cities, providing an additional option for travelers heading to the historic site.