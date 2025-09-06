US Open 2025 Final: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova - Preview, Head-To-Head, And Prediction

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova clash in the US Open 2025 Women's Final. Sabalenka looks to defend her crown, while Anisimova chases her first Grand Slam. Their head-to-head sets the stage for a thrilling showdown at Flushing Meadows.

Before the Men's Final showdown between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, there is a highly anticipated Women's Final clash at the US Open 2025, featuring Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Amanda Anisimova of the USA, on Saturday, September 6. The clash between Sabalenka and Anisimova is expected to be a promising battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion of the women's singles and advanced to her second consecutive final by defeating Jessica Pegula in a three-set battle in the semifinal at Flushing Meadows. Amanda Anisimova, on the other hand, avenged her Wimbledon defeat to Iga Swiatek of Poland by defeating her two straight sets and secured her berth for the maiden US Open final.

Sabalenka and Anisimova are set to generate huge excitement in the US Open 2025 Final, with both players looking to make a statement in a high-intensity showdown at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

As Aryna Sabalenka reached her second consecutive final at the US Open 2025, the Belarusian became the female player since Serena Williams in 2015 to make it to two consecutive US Open finals. Now, Sabalenka has inched closer to scripting another history at Flushing Meadows.

If Sabalenka successfully defends her US Open triumph, she will become the first female player in a decade to win back-to-back US Open titles, cementing her dominance on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows. The 27-year-old will look to end her Grand Slam season with a US Open title after having come close to winning the French Open, where she lost to Coco Gauff in the final.

Aryna Sabalenka has been in impressive form in the ongoing US Open, having lost one set in the last five matches. She received a walkover in the quarterfinal after her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, withdrew from the match due to a knee injury.

Amanda Anisimova is set to play her first Grand Slam final in front of her home crowd. The final is more important for her as she aims to erase her disappointing final at Wimbledon in July this year. Anisimova had a forgettable Championships final as she lost to Iga Swiatek without a single game being won, as Swiatek dominated the match 6-0, 6-0.

Now, at the US Open, Anisimova is determined to redeem herself, as she aims for her maiden Grand Slam title of her career. The 24-year-old has been in good form, losing two sets in her last six matches, showcasing resilience and consistency, including a hard-fought semifinal win against Naomi Osaka.

If Anisimova wins the US Open title, she will become the first American player since Serena Williams in 2024 to win a Grand Slam singles title on home soil, ending a year-long wait for an American champion at Flushing Meadows.

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova have faced off nine times in their career, with the American leading 6-3 over the Belarusian in their head-to-head. In their five meetings, Sabalenka won on three occasions, while Anisimova clinched two victories.

This year, the two have met only twice at the French Open and Wimbledon. At Roland Garros, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Amanda Anisimova in the round of 16. However, the American avenged her defeat by knocking out the Belarusian in the semifinal of the Wimbledon Championships.

The upcoming US Open Final will be the third face-off between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova, setting up a high-stakes decider that could tilt the head-to-head record in favor of the winner.

Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova will look to put forward their best foot to claim the prestigious US Open 2025 title, with the former aiming to defend her crown, while the latter seeks her maiden Grand Slam triumph in front of her home crowd. The two have been in impressive form en route to the final, making the battle for the crown even more anticipated and exciting.

Looking at the head-to-head record, Anisimova has been a threat to Sabalenka, winning six matches in their nine outings, but the Belarusian's recent form, experience in Grand Slam finals, and ability to handle high-pressure moments could give an edge in the decisive final at Flushing Meadows.

However, Anisimova's experience of her defeat in her maiden Major final at Wimbledon could serve as motivation, pushing her to play fearlessly and capitalize on any opportunity that comes in her way, making the US Open final an unpredictable and thrilling encounter at Flushing Meadows.