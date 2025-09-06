Min.: Iraq Eyes Increasing Renewable Energy Share In Energy Mix To 30 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdul Ghani said on Saturday his country is planning, within its future vision, to diversify energy mix to contain a 30-percent share of renewable energy sources by 2024.
Speaking before Baghdad international forum, the minister added Iraq does not consider energy separately from environment and climate commitments.
He noted his country has made some tangible progress in meeting commitments of the Paris Climate Agreement that do not exceed two percent of voluntary obligations.
The Iraqi government is working on a project of green building standard to be a national framework for construction, he stated.
The file of associated gas investment had a national priority after Iraq was burning large amounts of it, he said, referring Iraq has commenced expanding Basra company gas projects, along others in some parts.
Such projects aim to invest in full flared gas by 20230, thus reducing carbon emissions and improving environment quality, he highlighted. (end)
ahh
