KP Cabinet Approves Major Welfare, Health, Tourism, And Infrastructure Initiatives

The 38th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, approved a series of significant measures related to public welfare, health, security, tourism, forests, and other sectors.

During the meeting, the cabinet approved a communication strategy for the provincial government and sanctioned a grant of Rs. 1,247.5 million for displaced families in Bajaur. Approval was also given for the reconstruction of Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar, establishment of new police stations and check posts, and allocation of land for a new police station in Akbarpura, Nowshera.

Other key decisions included upgrading Swabi sub-jail to the status of a district jail, transferring prisoners and staff, and elevating Oghi Hospital in Mansehra to a Category-D hospital. Grants were approved for Kalash and Bahá'í community festivals, along with the purchase of 50 additional buses for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of Pakistan's largest safari park in Nowshera and a forestation project on 14,718 acres in Band Peeru, Tank. The historic Chashma Rest House in Dera Ismail Khan will be handed over to the Department of Archaeology, while a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arts and Crafts Display Center will be set up in Islamabad.

In addition, the share of net hydel profits for districts hosting dams was raised from 10% to 15%. Amendments were approved in the Healthcare Commission and Women Commission rules, as well as in the Stamp Act of 1899. The minimum wage was increased from Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 40,000 per month.

The cabinet further decided to provide a building for a NADRA office in D.I. Khan and approved Rs. 6 million in financial assistance for a kidney transplant patient. Funds were also allocated for the provincial contingent's participation in the National Youth Games 2025 in Islamabad.

Moreover, Rs. 100 million in aid was approved for Afghanistan's earthquake victims. Briefings on wheat and grain supplies declared the province's reserves satisfactory, with additional procurement to be carried out as needed.

The meeting concluded with a special prayer for the victims of floods in Pakistan and the earthquake in Afghanistan, seeking eternal peace for the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured.