Jordan's Stance On Displacement Of Palestinians A Line Of Fire, Says Government Spokesperson

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 6 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication and government spokesperson, Mohammed Momani, declared that Jordan's stance on displacement of Palestinians is "a line of fire," and that the Kingdom stands with a united Arab front in rejecting it.He emphasized that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, its army, and its people, is capable of facing various threats, and that the rhetoric of the Israeli far-right will not alter the Kingsom's firm and principled positions.Speaking to a delegation from the Aoun National Cultural Society at the Ministry of Government Communication on Saturday, the Minister said the regional landscape is becoming more complex due to Israeli intransigence and that Israel's aggression in the Gaza Strip has reached its peak.He affirmed that Israeli attempts at forced displacement and ethnic cleansing will end in defeat and remain a stain on those who commit them. He called these acts a blatant violation of the Palestinian people's right to their land and state.Momani underlined that Jordan consistently reminds the world that Palestinians are human beings with rights, not just numbers on the maps of a brutal occupation. He reiterated that Jordan stands with a united Arab front in rejecting displacement, and that its position is "a line of fire" in confronting it.He explained that Arab nations seek peace, but the Israeli right-wing does not, as it thrives on incitement and hatred. He described the use of starvation as a tool for displacement as a malicious and inhumane policy that reveals the moral and political bankruptcy of the Israeli far-right, adding that its racist and inflammatory rhetoric fuels hatred and creates an environment ripe for violence and extremism.The Minister pointed out that international law prohibits the forced transfer of populations from occupied territories, classifying forced displacement as a war crime and a crime against humanity. He affirmed that Jordan will oppose it with all necessary tools.Momani asserted that a Palestinian state is a right and that history has taught that people do not forget their land. He confirmed that a Palestinian state will be established and that the Palestinian people will achieve their inalienable right to self-determination, despite the Israeli far-right.He also noted that Jerusalem has lived in peace and security for hundreds of years since the Covenant of Omar, and that its holy sites are now under the Hashemite custodianship of the King, the 41st descendant of the Prophet.The government spokesperson commended the countries that have announced their intention to recognize a Palestinian state and their support for justice on the right side of history.Momani highlighted that dialogue with civil society institutions and explaining government policies are part of intensified communication efforts by the government.He noted that Cabinet sessions held in the governorates and the Prime Minister's tours are central to these efforts, aimed at strengthening direct interaction with citizens.During the discussion, which covered national, political, and regional issues, as well as the government's second-year agenda, Momani stated that youth and cultural associations, along with other community organizations, are crucial for fostering connections among members of society.He stressed that youth are the cornerstone of the comprehensive modernization project, which includes political, economic, and administrative tracks, and he called for their proactive engagement with the state's modernization initiatives.He also announced that Saturday would mark the final of 17 sessions to discuss the second executive program of the Economic Modernization Vision (2026-2029), which is expected to be approved next month and will serve as the government's economic roadmap for the coming years.For his part, the head of the Aoun National Cultural Society, Asa'ad Al-Azzam, said the association is keen to continue meetings with current and former officials because they are productive and address local community questions. He affirmed that the association supports the official institutions and their work and highlights their achievements.The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communications, Dr. Zaid Al-Nawaisa, stated that the ministry, under Minister Momani's guidance, is committed to maintaining communication channels and dialogue with all civil society institutions to provide citizens with as much relevant local and Arab information as possible.