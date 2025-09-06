Qatar To Be Guest Of Honor At 26Th Baghdad International Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar will be the guest of honor at the 26th edition of the Baghdad International Book Fair, which will take place from September 10 to 21.

Qatar's participation in the fair underscores the country's commitment to supporting the Arab cultural movement and highlighting Qatari intellectual production in the fields of literature, poetry, thought, and the arts. It also reflects Qatar's prominent cultural standing and underscores the depth of fraternal ties between Qatar and Iraq.

Qatar's cultural program at the fair includes intellectual seminars, lectures, and poetry evenings, in addition to performances by the Qatari folklore troupe, which will perform Ardha and other folk arts, reflecting the spirit of authentic cultural heritage.

The Qatari pavilion will feature demonstrations of traditional crafts such as goldsmithing and wooden shipbuilding. Visitors will be able to watch and interact with craftsmen at work.

In a statement, Director of the Libraries Department at the Ministry of Culture Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain stated that Qatar's participation in the Baghdad International Book Fair as the guest of honor reflects the deep fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples. It also underscores the importance of culture, which is the ideal bridge for communication and the promotion of human dialogue.

This participation, he said, reflects the Ministry of Culture's commitment to supporting the Arab cultural scene, enhancing cooperation with cultural institutions and publishing houses, highlighting the richness of Qatari intellectual production, and presenting a comprehensive image of Qatar that blends contemporary creativity with a rich cultural heritage.

He explained that the Qatari pavilion in the fair features a design inspired by traditional Qatari architecture, embodying national identity and expressing the connection between the past and the present in a style that combines authenticity and the spirit of innovation. He noted that the pavilion offers a comprehensive cultural experience that goes beyond book displays, allowing visitors to explore the diversity of Qatar's cultural landscape, from literature, thought, and the arts to living heritage and traditional crafts.

The Director of the Libraries Department at the Ministry of Culture added that the Qatari pavilion will also host a photo exhibition featuring shots of Qatar's modern landmarks, traditional architecture, and scenes of daily life, in addition to the beauty of Qatar's land and marine environment.