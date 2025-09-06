INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Marex Group PLC - MRX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Marex Group PLC (“Marex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MRX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Marex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 5, 2025, NINGI Research published a report entitled“Marex Group plc: A Financial House of Cards.” In announcing the report, NINGI Research stated that, in its opinion,“Marex has engaged in a multi-year accounting scheme involving a web of opaque off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious intercompany transactions, and misleading disclosures to conceal significant losses, inflate profits, and mask its true risk exposure. We have uncovered evidence suggesting Marex is a financial house of cards, with a balance sheet riddled with holes and financials that we believe are unreliable.”

On this news, Marex's stock price fell $2.33 per share, or 6.19%, to close at $35.31 per share on August 5, 2025.

