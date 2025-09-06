INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of James Hardie Industries Plc JHX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of James Hardie Industries plc (“James Hardie” or the“Company”) (NYSE: JHX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether James Hardie and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 19, 2025, James Hardie issued a press release announcing financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2025. Among other items, James Hardie reported a 29% decline in first-quarter profit and projected lower-than-expected fiscal 2026 earnings, citing high borrowing costs.

On this news, James Hardie's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $9.79 per ADR, or 34.44%, to close at $18.64 per ADR on August 20, 2025.

